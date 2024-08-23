Brand new ITV gameshow casting in your area now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The makers of Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy are now casting for a brand new ITV gameshow.

Whisper North TV are looking for pairs of contestants to take part in a brand new parlour gameshow, involving pairs being teamed up with a celebrity in pursuit of a cash prize. Pairs can consist of any relation. We're keen to hear from couples, friends or colleagues!

Filming will take place between the 7th - 10th November, and you must be available on one of these dates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants must be 18 or over and a current legal resident of the UK.

To apply, go to - eu.castitreach.com/ag/whisper/itvgameshow/welcome.html

Please note, applications close on the 25th October, 2024.

Best of luck!