Norwegian comedian Viggo Venn has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023. The comedian scooped the £250,000 prize money and bagged himself a spot on the roster at the Royal Variety Performance.

Throughout the whole of the competition, the 33 year-old kept audiences entertained with his witty jokes. For the grand final the comedian forced Simon Cowell to wear a matching high-vis jacket as rose petals were thrown over the pair before the whole audience erupted into high-vis.

Judge Alesha Dixon said: “You’ve captivated the nation, they love you.” Bruno Tonioli was equally impressed. He said: “I think your physical comedy is world-class, you have created one of the most memorable characters since Mr Bean”. Simon Cowell added: “At least you didn’t make me look stupid tonight. I have never ever met an act like you in my life, I will admit it, I really, really love you now.”

Dancer Lilliana Clifton, aged 13, and 14-year-old magician Cillian O’Connor placed in second and third respectively, narrowly missing out on the title.

The night was full of surprises as previous winner Susan Boyle made an appearance to sing her 2009 audition song “I Dreamed A Dream” from Les Miserables along with the cast of the West End production. After the performance, Boyle said: “It feels great (to be here). It’s extra special for me, last April I suffered a minor stroke and I fought to be back on stage and I have done it.”

When is the next season of Britain’s Got Talent?

There is no official start date for the next season of the show, however, it has been confirmed the talent competition will return in 2024.

How to audition for Britain’s Got Talent

Applications for next season are officially open. The Britain’s Got Talent official Twitter page confirmed the news in a tweet that read : “It’s that time again! Applications for Britain’s Got Talent 2024 are now OPEN! So, if you think you’ve got what it takes to impress our Judges, we want you to apply now”

Viggo Venn is in the final of Britain's Got Talent. (YouTube)