Buckingham Palace: King Charles to 'attend hospital' for enlarged prostate treatment

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:57 GMT
The King will seek treatment for an enlarged prostate at the hospital, Buckingham Palace has announced. In a statement, the palace said: "In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure. The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

