News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Madeleine McCann: ‘Number of items’ found at reservoir
Pirates of the Caribbean star dies
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Burger King to hand out £1 Chicken Royale burgers next week - here’s how to claim

Burger King is offering customers the chance to claim a £1 burger for one day only

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 1st Jun 2023, 11:43 BST- 1 min read
Burger King is opening a new restaurant in Barrhead, Glasgow - creating 30 new jobs for the local area Burger King is opening a new restaurant in Barrhead, Glasgow - creating 30 new jobs for the local area
Burger King is opening a new restaurant in Barrhead, Glasgow - creating 30 new jobs for the local area

Burger King is handing out chicken burgers for just £1 next week as it celebrates its first ever Chicken Royale Day. To honour the ‘much-loved’ burger, Burger King fans can pick up a bargain Chicken Royale on June 7 for just £1.

This ‘irresistible burger’ is made with 100% chicken breast wrapped in a special crisp coating, topped with iceberg lettuce, creamy mayo, and crowned with a toasted sesame seed bun. Equally , the Vegan Royale is also on offer and boasts a crispy vegan patty from the Vegetarian Butcher, complete with iceberg lettuce and vegan mayo, served in the signature sesame seed bun.

Burger King is handing out £1 burgers next weekBurger King is handing out £1 burgers next week
Burger King is handing out £1 burgers next week

In light of the celebration Burger King has also even created limited-edition crowns available in restaurants nationwide. The £1 burgers can be claimed by ordering through the Burger King app.

Most Popular

    Related topics:Burger KingRestaurantsFood