Call a professional if pigeons are a problem, says BPCA

Call a professional if pigeons are a problem

The breeding season for feral pigeons is well underway – and while the birds can become a problem around homes and businesses, it is essential anyone experiencing issues get in touch with a professional, say experts at British Pest Control Association (BPCA).

Pigeons – like all wild birds, their nests and eggs – are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which means anyone who disturbs them and who is not operating under an appropriate licence, may face prosecution.

In certain circumstances, management and control techniques may be required, but anyone concerned about pigeons should always seek advice from a BPCA member who specialises in bird control.

Niall Gallagher is Technical Manager at BPCA. He said: “The breeding season for pigeons is between March and September.

“In that time, they can have up to seven broods, with two or three eggs in each. With enough food, young pigeons become independent adults in just 30 days and more eggs can be hatched before the young have even left the nest, which means a population can grow rapidly. [1]

“If pigeons are becoming a problem around a home or business, it is vital that advice is sought from a BPCA member or appropriate professional. Interfering with a wild bird, their nest or eggs is illegal, so do not consider any form of DIY pest control.”

Pigeons can reportedly carry around 110 pathogens, and can spread disease to humans, as well as potentially causing secondary infestations of mites, ticks, fleas and beetles that live on their bodies and in their nests.

Niall added: “Pigeon droppings are a public health risk and, in some circumstances, a potential slip hazard, once dry, pigeon droppings can become airborne in small particles, which can lead to respiratory complaints.

“The most effective way to deter pigeons from a particular site is to remove food sources. Bins should be kept securely closed, ensure the area is free of litter and debris and clear up any spills.

“Regularly flying a bird of prey in the area can be useful, but if pigeons are becoming a cause for concern, seek advice from a BPCA member.”

BPCA member businesses are endorsed by the Government via the TrustMark quality scheme as they must carry the correct insurances and are trained and qualified technicians who are assessed to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636 and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice.

To find a BPCA member visit: bpca.org.uk/find.