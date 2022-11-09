As clubs prepare for the third round of the Carabao Cup, details have been released regarding the fourth round draw, which is set to take place this week. Games will be played on Tuesday, November 8, Wednesday November 9 and Thursday November 10 to determine who will be progressing.

This news comes just days after the first round of the FA Cup, where some teams earned a replay after a draw. In the Carabao Cup, if the game is equal after 90 minutes, the game will go straight to penalties.

Despite no minnows from below the four top leagues in England take part, the Carabao Cup can still provide some upsets. An example of this was in 2013, when Bradford knocked out Arsenal, but were subsequently beaten by Swansea in the final.

Liverpool are the reigning champions in the Carabao Cup. It was one of only two trophies that had eluded Jurgen Klopp, with him getting one over on his fellow countryman Thomas Tuchel, who managed Chelsea at the time.

It has been named the Carabao Cup thanks to its sponsors, Carabao, and has been since 2017. Their current deal to have the competition named after them runs out in 2024, and it is unknown if the deal will be extended.

When is the fourth round draw of the Carabao Cup?

The draw for the fourth round draw of the Carabao Cup will take place on Thursday, November 10. It will happen after the conclusion of the Manchester United v Aston Villa match.

Who is hosting the fourth round draw of the Carabao Cup?

Mark Chapman, who also presents Match of the Day 2 on BBC One will be presenting the Carabao Cup fourth round draw. He will be joined by former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who lifted the League Cup in 1992 and Dion Dublin, who scored over 100 Premier League goals.

When will the fourth round of the Carabao Cup take place?

The fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place after the conclusion of the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The fourth round will take place on the week commencing December 19.

