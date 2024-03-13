Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The middle-aged suspects broke through chains at Mackays of Cambridge and stuffed six pieces of the expensive equipment into their coats before walking away.

Neil Mackay, 68, co-owner of the business, shared the footage in the hope of catching those responsible for the incident, which happened on March 1.

He said: “They clearly came in with a shopping list, and they knew exactly what tools they were aiming for – they went for the top brands.

“We had everything cabled down, chained down, so these guys came in armed with cutters.

“They looked straight up into the camera. They clearly knew there was CCTV footage - whether they thought they were dummy cameras, I don’t know."