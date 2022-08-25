Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up revealed for new Channel 4 series including Love Island stars - how to watch

The blood-pumping Channel 4 show, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, returns this September where we will see 14 celebrities navigate their way through strict SAS selection in the sweltering heat of the Middle East.

Taking part in the challenge will be former Love Island winner, Amber Gill, and another contestant from series five, Curtis Prtichard - who is joined by brother and Strictly Come Dancing professional, AJ.

Celebrities will have their physical and mental strength tested by former US marine, Rudy Reyes, who fills the shoes of ex-chief instructor, Ant Middleton. Channel 4 severed their relationship with Middleton over “personal conduct.”

This season, seven professional athletes join the core, including former Coventry City star Ashley Cain, Olympic sprinter Dwain Chambers and Olympic medalist Fatima Whitbread MBE.

Season four of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will take place in a desert in Jordan.

Here’s what you need to know about the line-up and when it’s on TV.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 line up

Love Island star Amber Gill is appearing on this years Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Ashley Cain

Ashley Cain is a former footballer who played as a winger for Coventry City. During his career, the 31-year-old had spells at Luton Town, Oxford United and Mansfield Town.

Since retiring from professional football, Cain has appeared on TV show Ex on the Beach and reality game show The Challenge

Jennifer Ellison

Jennifer Ellison is a 39-year-old actress and former model from Liverpool.

She appeared in British soap-opera Brookside and the 2004 film adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera. Ellison made it to the semi-final of Dancing on Ice and was casted on the UK version of Dance Mums.

Calum Best

Calum Best, son of Manchester United star George Best, is an American TV personality born in California.

The 41-year-old has appeared on a range of reality shows such as Celebs go Dating, Celebrity Love Island and Come Dine with Me.

Fatima Whitbread

Whitbread is a former British javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medalist.

Fatima Whitbread MBE was born in Stoke in 1961 and has appeared on television shows such as Im a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! And Celebrity Come Dine with Me.

Pete Wicks

Reality TV star Peter Wicks is best known for joining the cast of The Only Way is Essex in 2015.

He has since become a TV personality appearing on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Masterchef.

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann is a 32-year-old TV personality known for taking part in The Only Way is Essex and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Dwain Chambers

Dwain Chambers, 44, is a British track sprinter. The London-born runner secured gold at the World and European championships.

In 2012, The Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned his lifetime Olympic ban for doping,

Shannon Courtenay

Shannon Courtenay is a British professional boxer who held the WBA fame bantamweight title for seven months before it was stripped from the fighter after failing to make weight for her fight with Jamie Mitchell.

Jonathan Broom-Edwards

Broom-Edwards is a British para-sport athlete.

The athlete competes in the T44 and T64 high jump. Jonathon won gold in Tokyo, 2020.

Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith is an English actress and singer known for appearing in East Enders as Tiffany Butcher.

In 2020, she took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Amber Gill

Amber Gill is a television personality from Newcastle, who won the fifth season of Love Island in 2018.

Jade Louise Jones OBE

Jones OBE is a Welsh taekwondo athlete who represented Great Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games, taking gold in both competitions.

AJ Pritchard

AJ is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing.

The Stoke-on-trent born dancer has appeared on Britains Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Curtis Pritchard

Curtis Pritchard is a television personality and professional dancer.

He is known for appearing on the fifth season of Love Island and is a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars.

Who are the instructors on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Rudy Reyes (Chief instructor)

Reyes is a former US Marine born in 1971.

He served in both Afghanistan and the Iraq War. After leaving the military, Reyes wrote the book, Hero Living: Seven Strides to Awaken Your Infinite Power (2009), and has appeared as an actor in several films.

Jason Fox (Foxy)

Jason Fox, commonly referred to as Foxy, is the longest serving director on SAS: Who Dares Wins. Fox joined the Royal Marines Commandos in 1992 and left 20-years-later after being medically discharged,

Mark Billingham (Billy)

Mark Billingham, 55, spent 27 years in the SAS and received an MBE for leading a rescue mission in Iraq.

Remi Adeleke

Born in West Africa, the 39-year-old wrote the book, Transformed: A Navy SEAL’s Unlikely Journey from the Throne of Africa, to the Streets of the Bronx, to Defying All Odds.

How to watch Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 will return to Channel 4 at the beginning of September.

The first of seven episodes will air on Sunday, 4 September, at 9:00pm on Channel 4 .