Christmas Ducks are the Latest Gift Trend for 2021
Make this Christmas a quacker with DCUK's festive range!
From Dinky Ducks to show-stopping penguins, DCUK is ready to make families smile this Christmas.The hand-carved festive collections sell out each year. One of the most popular gift products is ready to bring Christmas to life again!
There are two different sizes to choose from. Ducklings and Dinky Ducks, plus our Christmas Tree Duck Decorations. The feathered friends are starting to fill stockings across the country.
Traditional Christmas Ducks
This is a modern piece of classic Christmas decor in any home. Rudolph the red-beaked duckling is ready to take flight again.
Santa is dashing this year with a gold-trimmed robe- whilst there is a newcomer at the reins. Father Christmas has an eager assistant called Nigel. He is up and rearing to go! The whole team is decked out in stars. They are ready for the most wonderful night of the year.
Traditional Christmas Birds and Ducky Elves
They are making merry mischief all Christmas long. The twin Ducky Elves and Christmas Birds delight in taking care of the festive games. It is frosty on the feeders. However, the snuggest of hats will keep them warm.
Three Kings
The lavishly-dressed trio of Duckling Kings follow the stars. Carefully grafted and painted, the Three Kings wear crowns in the colours of their gifts. This is gold, frankincense and myrrh. They hope this will bring prosperity and joy to everyone at Christmas time.
Stargazing Ducks
Join the star-gazing ducks in the experience of a night-time. With lights off and mugs of hot chocolate, they gaze at the canopy of space and patterns designed by the stars.
The longer they look, the more they discover. Aquila the eagle, Columba the dove, but none quite as special as the ducklings they love.
Stargazing Penguins
The long, dark December nights are a stargazer's dream come true. Whilst most of the huddle is tucked up, the Stargazing Penguins will be camped out on the frostiest nights.
Alphine Ducks
Home is where the heart is for Christmas. But for the glamorous Alphine Ducks, the slopes are where the fun is.
Families can enjoy a touch of apres-ski sparkle at the end of each day. This year, the Alphine Ducks are joined by Alphine Dinky Ducks and Decorations.
Emperor Penguins
In the darkest place on earth, the stars shine most brightly. Also, the skies dance in radiant colours.