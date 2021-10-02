Christmas 'nightmare' prediction as Rishi Sunak warns shortages could last 'for months' (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Christmas is set to be a ‘nightmare’ according to retail analysts, due to shortages which the Chancellor has said could ‘last for months’.

The HGV driver shortage and labour supply issues will have a major impact on the availability of turkeys, and beer could also be affected.

A 'challenging' winter

Rishi Sunak has said the government is “determined to do what we can” to mitigate the impact of the ongoing fuel supply crisis and supply chain issues.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sunak said he could make no guarantees about Christmas being unaffected by the issues, but that the UK could still think about the future with “a renewed sense of confidence and optimism”.

Sunak said millions of families are facing a “challenging” winter and that current supply issues could continue for months.

He said: “These shortages are very real. We're seeing real disruptions in supply chains in different sectors, not just here but around the world.

“We are determined to do what we can to try to mitigate as much of this as we can.”

The Government has claimed that demand for fuel has stabilised and there is now more being delivered than sold, but that some parts of the country still face challenges.

Beer could be in 'short supply'

This comes as a retail analyst has warned that labour supply issues and the HGV driver shortage will lead to a ‘nightmare’ Christmas, with many consumer goods in short supply.

Speaking to the Mirror, Retail analyst Clive Black of Shore Capital also predicted that beer and carbonated soft drinks could be in ‘short supply’ due to CO2 shortages

He said: “I expect Christmas will be a nightmare. Shortages of labour have meant businesses have not laid down the same number of turkeys or planted the same number of crops.

“The HGV driver shortage is compounding the problem. A lot of people eating on Christmas Day will be asking, ‘What the hell is this?

“Equally if the CO2 problem does not settle, expect beer and carbonated soft drinks to be in short supply – and a lot more expensive.”