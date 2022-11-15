The price of Heinz Tomato Ketchup has risen by 53% since 2020, a survey by Which? has revealed. No other branded food product has seen a bigger price increase since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the survey.

It isn’t the only Heinz product to have seen a dramatic price rise, either. Heinz’s Cream of Chicken and Tomato soups also featured on the list.

Heinz products disappeared from Tesco’s shelves back in the summer, over a price dispute. Tesco were unwilling to raise the price of groceries during the still-ongoing cost of living crisis, while Heinz argued that it was necessary due to the inflation in the UK.

Based on their online prices, a 910g bottle of Heinz branded ketchup will cost you £3.50 from Asda and Sainsburys, with Tesco offering a price of £3.49. Morrisons, on the other hand, are currently charging £3.85 for the product.

Other branded food items in the survey included Dolmio’s Lasagna Sauce, which has risen in price by 47%. Dolmio’s Pasta Sauce has also seen a large increase in cost, growing by 46%.

Certain dairy products, such as butter, have likewise risen in price. The price of Anchor Spreadable Butter has risen by 45%, while a tub of Lurpak has increased in cost by 35%.

The prices of essential food items, such as bread and milk, have also seen large price hikes. According to the study, Cravendale’s semi skimmed milk has soared in price by 38%, while the price of Hovis’ granary wholemeal has climbed by 43%.

Sue Davies, Which? Head of Food Policy, said: “Our research shows the shocking rate of inflation on some of the nation’s favourite branded foods, which is much higher than the national average and highlights why it is so important for retailers to provide people with a choice of product ranges.

“Supermarkets must ensure budget lines for healthy and affordable essential items are widely available across their stores including smaller convenience stores.