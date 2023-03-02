Pret A Manger has announced it will give staff their third pay rise in a year as firms battle a labour shortage. The coffee chain is the latest company to boost staff’s wages, amounting to a 19% bump in year-on-year pay for shop staff.

Retailers including Tesco have also given staff a pay rise recently due to workers suffering amid the cost of living crisis, with inflation now sitting at 10.1%. Nearly 8,000 Pret A Manger staff were given pay rises in April and December 2022, with the chain stating its baristas would be among "the highest paid in the industry".

Workers at the coffee chain are currently able to earn up to £11.80-£14.10 an hour based on location and experience, a base rate that is above inflation. Pret said that by April 2023, for entry level staff, the rise amounts to a 15% pay rise year-on-year.

Pret A Manger UK & Ireland interim managing director, Guy Meakin told Retail Gazette : “We’re proud to be making another significant investment in our people’s success and wellbeing. Whether it’s paying above the National Minimum Wage, providing career development opportunities, or leading the industry on Barista pay we’re committed to making Pret a rewarding and supportive place to work for all our teams and paying the best we can afford to.

