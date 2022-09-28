Jodie Whittaker has dropped some hints about her final Doctor Who episode.

The 13th Doctor and her companion, PC Yasmin Khan, played by Mandip Gill, will be leaving the show in October.

‘The Power of the Doctor’ is airing as part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations and it has been confirmed there will be nods to the show’s past.

Jodie Whittaker was the first female to play the Doctor and this farewell episode will also be the end of showrunner Chris Chibnall’s reign.

What will happen in the new Doctor Who episode?

The 90-minute special will see the return of former companions Janet Fielding and Sophie Aldred for the first time in decades.

There will also be legendary Doctor Who villains making an appearance like the Daleks, the Cybermen and Sacha Dhawan’s the Master.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Whittaker said: “It’s a huge treat if you’re a proper fan. It’s got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It’s massive.”

Whittaker’s character will regenerate, and the scene was shot in one take in a way that she promises "wraps up my Doctor beautifully".

Watch the trailer here:

Who is playing the new Doctor Who?

As always, the end of one Doctor means the start for another, with Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa taking Whittaker’s place.

The new series will also see the return of showrunner Russel T. Davies, who has also written It’s a Sin, Cucumber and A Very British Scandal.

Jodie Whittaker commented: “It’s inspired casting. He’s gonna smash it.”

Scottish-Rwandan actor Ncuti Gatwa poses after arriving to attend the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Sex Education - Season 2” in London on January 8, 2020 (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Will previous Doctors return to the show?

Next year, the show will celebrate its 60th anniversary, and another special episode will welcome back previous characters, including David Tennant.

David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who have reunited and are filming scenes for Doctor Who that are due to air in 2023 to coincide with the show's 60th anniversary celebrations.

The release date is yet to be confirmed.

The following cast members will return:

Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor

David Tennant as The Doctor

Catherine Tate as Donna Noble

Bernard Cribbins as Wilfred Mott

Jacqueline King as Sylvia Noble

Karl Collin as Shaun Temple

Yasmin Finney as Rose