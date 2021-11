JCVI expected to give advice on expanding Covid boosters to all adults

Saving the planet - how we can all do our bit

News you can trust since 1891

Christmas decorations 2021: ornaments for your home from Gisela Graham and Lidl, and best fairy lights

Best JD Sports Black Friday deals 2021: up to 50% off, with deals on trainers, Gazelles, menswear, womenswear

Cyber Monday TV deals UK 2021: including 4K, OLED and smart televisions with prices starting from £159

Best JD Sports Cyber Monday deals 2021: up to 50% off, with deals on trainers, Gazelles, menswear, womenswear

White Company Black Friday 2021: How to get 20 percent off everything during the brand’s ‘White Weekend’