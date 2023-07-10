EasyJet has been forced to cancel 1,700 flights this summer with as many as 180,000 passengers affected. The popular UK airline has sought replacement flights for 95% of affected customers but many still await alternative options, ITV reports .

EasyJet confirmed that thousands of flights to and from Gatwick Airport across July, August and September have been cancelled to prevent last-minute disappointment for customers. Passengers who are informed of a flight cancellation less than two weeks in advance without a replacement flight can get up to £220 in flight compensation.

An EasyJet spokesperson told a national newspaper the cancellations were due to a number of “challenging conditions” including strikes and limited airspace.

A spokesperson for the airline said: “As Eurocontrol has stated, the whole industry is seeing challenging conditions this summer with more constrained air space due to the war in Ukraine resulting in unprecedented ATC delays, as well as further potential ATC strike action.

“We have therefore made some pre-emptive adjustments to our programme consolidating a small number of flights at Gatwick, where we have multiple daily frequencies, in order to help mitigate these external challenges on the day of travel for our customers and we continue to operate around over 90,000 flights over this period,” they said.

“Customers whose flights are affected are being informed, with 95 per cent customers being rebooked onto an alternative flight and all customers provided with the option to rebook or receive a refund.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused.”

