Elton John is set to perform for only the second time at Glastonbury this weekend and the singer confirmed it might well be his last. The much-anticipated headline slot will mark the final date of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road World Tour’ which consisted of 300 shows across five continents.

The 76-year-old music icon was forced to reschedule his tour from 2021 to 2023 after suffering an awkward fall at the end of his summer break. But he’s been on a careful road to rehabilitation and says he just hopes the ‘weather will still be nice.’

Fans don’t have to wait long to see the music icon take to the Pyramid Stage. The rocket man has also revealed his Glastonbury showing will be ‘unlike any of his past performances’.

Here’s everything you need to know about Elton John’s headline performance at Pyramid Stage including how to watch and potential setlist.

What time is Elton John playing at Glastonbury 2023?

Elton John will be taking to the Pyramid Stage on Sunday night from 9:00pm - 11:05pm. The performance - which is being touted as Elton John’s last showing - will aptly conclude a huge weekend of music at Glastonbury.

Elton John setlist at Glastonbury 2023

Elton John hasn’t revealed much about his intended setlist for Glastonbury but he did let slip a few details. In an interview with BBC Radio One, he said: “I’m starting with a song I haven’t played for about 10 years, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Elton also noted that fans shouldn’t expect to hear the same songs he’s performed on his most recent tour. He added: “It’s a different show to what people have been seeing. On Farewell Yellow Brick Road, there’s quite a lot of deep cuts, it’s not all hits, and you’ve got to keep people interested.

Elton John will soon take to the Pyramid Stage in what is likely to be his last performance ever

“When you put a setlist together, I always say it’s a bit like having sex. You start off really well, then you chill out a little bit, then towards the end of the show all hell breaks loose,” he explained.

How to watch Elton John at Glastonbury 2023

For those of us who were painfully denied a ticket for this year’s Glastonbury, many sets across the weekend will be televised live on BBC, including Elton John. In fact, Elton John will have his own dedicated programme titled ‘Elton John at Glastonbury 2023’ which airs from 9pm on Sunday night (June 25) on BBC One.