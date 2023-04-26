If you are planning to go to the beach this summer for a swim, you may want to think again as the water could contain significant amounts of pollution (yes, we are talking about excrement as well), which might potentially ruin your experience.

According to a new interactive map by a national newspaper as published by travel magazine TimeOut , prospective swimmers can simply type in their postcode to find out whether their local coastline is safe. The map details pollution levels and its swimming status as well as swimming advice.

Topping the list is St Mary’s Bay in Kent, which was hit with a year-long ‘do not swim’ warning due to a huge spike in faecal matter discovered in the water. The beach has also been classified as ‘poor’ by the Environment Agency last year as the river takes drainage from the surrounding marshland, which includes agricultural runoff and private sewage effluents.

Second place goes to Bognor Regis in West Sussex, which the Environment Agency has also classified as ‘poor’ last year. According to the agency’s investigation over the past few years, the surface water drainage is suspected of being a significant source of contamination to the bathing water.

A spokesperson said: “The investigations have involved sampling the numerous surface water outfalls to the beach during wet weather events. Some of the samples were analysed using a DNA identification technique that helps to show whether sources of pollution are human or animal. This helped us to identify and resolve misconnections to the foul sewerage system.”

Recently, some water companies were hit with significant fines for discharging raw sewage into Britain’s rivers. Anglian Water, a water company, was forced to pay £510,000 in January after dumping 23 hours’ worth of untreated water into a river, killing around 5000 fish.

But that is just the tip of the iceberg. Water providers have been accused of pouring pollutants into British rivers more than 372,000 times, according to The Guardian. Even Blue Flag Beaches , which are known for being the cleanest and safest in the UK, have not been spared the sewage dumpage.

UK’s most polluted beaches revealed - full list

St Mary’s Bay, Kent

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Lyme Regis Church Cliff Beach, Dorset

Watcombe, Devon

Dunster Beach, Devon

Instow, Cornwall

Rock beach, Cornwall

Ilfracombe, Devon

Burnham Jetty North, Somerset

Weston-super-Mare Sand Bay, Somerset

Weston Main, Somerset

Wolvercote Mill Stream, Oxfordshire

Blackpool North, Lancashire

Wharfe at Cromwell, Yorkshire

Tunstall, Yorkshire

Scarborough South Bay, Yorkshire

Bridlington South Beach, Yorkshire

Tynemouth Cullercoats, Tyneside

Heacham, Norfolk

Allonby South, Cumbria

Silloth, Cumbria

Clacton, Essex