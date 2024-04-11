Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A bizarre video shows a horse galloping down a train station platform and seemingly waiting for a train as baffled commuters look on.

In the footage, the horse trots onto the platform, escaping heavy rain, and proceeds to gallop up and down the platform as confused commuters dodge out of its way. As a train pulls into the station, the racehorse almost looks like it’s about to hop on board as it stands near a door. The horse is then seen in the car park as it is guided onto a float by its owner.

The funny incident happened at Warwick Farm station in southwest Sydney on April 5.

Escaped horse waits for train.

Transport NSW jokingly commented: “After a CCTV review the individual was located on the platform at Warwick Farm Railway Station. He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service.