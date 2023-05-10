The Eurovision Song Contest has begun as the semi-finals are now underway in Liverpool. The finale will take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on May 13, with UK act Mae Muller striving to win the competition.

The UK was awarded hosting rights despite not winning last year’s competition, with Sam Ryder’s ‘Space Man’ finishing a close second to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra. But due to Russia’s invasion of the country, the honour had to be passed on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year’s Eurovision has already faced many major changes and the voting system has also been altered ahead of the grand final. For the first time ever, viewers around the world will be able to vote for their favourite songs and determine who is crowned the winner of Eurovision 2023.

But how can you vote in this year’s Eurovision and can you vote for free? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Eurovision 2023 - how to vote

Viewers can cast their vote for their favourite Eurovision act via the official Eurovision Song Contest app during the live Semi-Finals and Grand Final. The app is available on iOS, Android and Windows devices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you choose to vote via the app, you will also receive a special video message from your favourite act.

In addition, those watching in participating countries can vote by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster and on the Eurovision website.

For the first time, those watching in eligible countries not participating in this year’s Eurovision will also be able to vote in each semi-final, as well as the grand final. Voting lines will be open and closed at specific times during the broadcast and these times are subject to change.

Eurovision 2023 - is voting free?

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Eurovision 2023 trophy

If you choose to vote by phone or via the Eurovision app, you will be charged. The cost will depend on the country you are voting from. In the UK, votes will be priced at a fixed rate of 15p.

Eurovision 2023 - can UK viewers vote for the UK act?

UK viewers can vote in the upcoming semi-final on Thursday, May 11 and the grand final on Saturday, May 13.

Advertisement

Advertisement