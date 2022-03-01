First News: Who's appy now?

Sivert with his mum

Who's appy now?

An 18-year-old has scooped $1,800 (£1,350) from his mum, by staying off social media, for six years.

Sivert Klefsaas from America was set the challenge by his mum Lorna back in 2016 when he was 12 years old. She said that if he could stop using social media until his 18th birthday she would reward him with the huge cash prize.

Little did she realise how determined her son really was, and on 19 February this year, Sivert collected his winnings! Funnily, enough, Sivert's mum Lorna announced the news on Facebook!

Sivert said the challenge wasn't as hard as people might expect and he didn't actually miss social media that much. He told CNN news: "I wouldn't say there was ever a time where I thought I was about to break. As it went on, it was more of a pride thing."

Sivert says he'll spend his money on something for his room at university. In the meantime he says he is spending his time learning how to use his first social media app, Instagram.

YOUR NEWS

SKATEBOARDING STAR

By Poppy

I started skateboarding because I saw Sky Brown in the Tokyo Olympics and I was inspired!

Poppy in action

I asked for a board when I was four, but it was only when my parents saw how excited I was during the Games that they let me have one.

Just three months later I was offered a scholarship by Tic Tac Skate School, because they said I am a natural. Once I found out, I was pumped!

I have now been skateboarding for six months and have learned lots of tricks such as ollies, shuvits and frontside and backside kick turns. I can drop in from 2-8ft [0.6-2.4m] ramps and hope to tackle the 12ft [3.7m] vert ramp at Skaterham Skatepark before the end of the year! I love that when you skate you canshow people who you are and express yourself.

DIARY DATES

2022 Winter Paralympic Games

4-13 March

Paralympic athletes from across the world will be showing off their skills at the Games in Beijing.

International Women’s Day

8 March

A global day celebrating the skills and achievements of women.

