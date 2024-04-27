Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Funny footage shows the moment when a man claims an urban fox is "friendly" before it savaged him - puncturing his skin and drawing blood. The fox - known locally as 'Roxy' - had initially come up to some people waiting at a bus stop, at around 5:45am, and started sniffing before it went for the man.

Daniel Owen, 27, was waiting for the bus alongside the stranger when it happened. He said the victim thought the fox was just being curious before it lashed out - but that the bitten man ‘didn’t seem too bothered’.

A fox approaches a man waiting at a bus stop before biting him on the ankle in Weston Super Mare, April 24 2024.