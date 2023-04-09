Comedian Gareth Richards, who is best known for his work with Frank Skinner has died aged 41. Richards was involved in a serious collision near Heathrow Airport in London on March 27, but his wife has confirmed he has now died.

It comes after Skinner broke down in tears on live radio last weekend as he revealed his friend and former radio co-host was thought to be in a life-threatening condition in hospital revealing he had been in a “very big road accident”.

On Saturday (April 8), Richards’ wife Laura announced in a statement shared on Facebook that Gareth died on Friday (7 April).

“It is with great sadness that I have to share that Gareth Richards passed away on Friday 7th April (Good Friday) at 6.30pm,” she wrote. “He was in a terrible car accident on Monday 27th March at 11.30pm and sustained serious brain injuries. It was a miracle that he arrived at the hospital alive.

“Since then, the doctors and nurses have been incredible and have kept him in a stable and sedated condition. However, the latest scan revealed that the extent of the damage was so severe that they would have to remove all of the supportive medications and allow him to be at peace.

