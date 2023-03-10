Georgia Harrison will break her silence on how the revenge porn case involving Stephen Bear impacted her life in a new ITV documentary which will air later this month. Confirming her part in the documentary to her Instagram followers yesterday evening (March 9), the reality TV star explained how she has been "silenced for two years" but will now share her journey and look back on ‘a sensitive part’ of her life.

The former Love Island star added in the Instagram post : “ITV made me the person I am today from Towie, to love island to this, and there is no one I would trust more to handle such a sensitive part of my life. More information to follow but since it’s out in the press I thought I should let my followers know as you guys have supported me so much to get to this point.”

The 28-year-old will recall the horrific ordeal that saw Celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear leak a video of the pair having sex in his garden in 2020 without her consent. Disgraced reality star Bear was found guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court of voyeurism and of two counts of disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress. He was sentenced to 21 months in prison for his crimes.

After Bear was found guilty, Harrison said: “I hope me taking a stand gives other men and women who have fallen victim to revenge porn the courage to seek justice and most importantly show them that they have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of.”

Georgia Harrison ITV documentary release date

The reality star confirmed the release date for her upcoming documentary in her most recent Instagram post. She said: “There was a lot of interest from the get go about making a documentary on this subject and I couldn’t be happier to announce @itv @itvxofficial will be showing it on the 20th March at 10pm on ITV2 produced by @multistorytv.”

