Christmas is coming! There are many things that signal the beginning of the festive season, from the ending of Halloween to Mariah Carey making her annual return or, of course, the iconic Greggs Festive Bake returning to stores.

The Festive Bakes are known for flying off the shelves, and following on from the dramatic shortage in 2021, people will be desperate to get their hit of Christmas baked joy. Fear not, we have the exact date the bake will be returning to a Greggs near you, and the best part is, you don’t have long to wait.

The Festive Bake will return to bakery shelves across the UK from Thursday November, 10 giving fans plenty of time to grab the festive treat before Christmas. The Festive Bake will be available throughout the whole of the festive season too, but make sure you grab one while you can - it will be over before you know it.

That’s not all, Greggs has revealed it is launching Festive Bake Brunch events across the UK to commemorate the popular bake’s exciting return. A spokesperson for Greggs said: “Kicking off in London on Saturday 12th November, Greggs’ first-of-its-kind pop up Festive Bake Brunch will offer guests exclusive sharing platters for the perfect festive feast, accompanied by prosecco and delicious handcrafted cocktails with a seasonal twist.

Most Popular