'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London

"We have no choice but to disrupt. This is only the beginning of the fight."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greta Thunberg has joined climate activists in central London to protest outside this year’s Energy Intelligence Forum (EIF), an event campaigners claim is “attended by a rogues’ gallery of leaders from the world’s oil and gas giants”.

Formerly called the Oil and Money Conference, the EIF, this year held at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel, is a three-day gathering which claims to enable “energy leaders to debate and shape sustainable solutions to the energy challenges of the 21st century”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Fossil Free London (FFL) and supported by groups including Extinction Rebellion (XR), hundreds have gathered in protest outside of the hotel against the climate records of those attending the forum, blocking nearby roads and access to the event under the banner “Oily Money Out”.

Most Popular

Also lurking among the crowds is a tall Grim Reaper-esque character, described by XR in a release as “a giant, hideous figure of death”.

XR, Fossil Free London and other climate activists have gathered outside the Energy Intelligence Forum in protest. Credit: XR.

Speakers at this year’s EIF include Amin Nasser, president and chief executive of Saudi Aramco, and Anders Opedal, presidents and chief executive of Equinor.

Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and COP28 president, was also meant to address attendees, though has since been removed from the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In footage shared by XR, large crowds are shown gathered outside of the Park Lane hotel waving a host of banners banging drums, inducing a carnival atmosphere now a staple of their demonstrations.

Among the protesters are famous climate activists Greta Thunberg and Chris Packham. Ms Thunberg said: "Our world is being washed away by greenwashing and lies. The fossil fuel industry has actively distracted and delayed. They have created loopholes to allow their business to go on at the expense of the planet. We are choking from their fumes. The people in power are knowingly leading us to the edge of the precipice. We cannot let this continue.

"The elite of the oil and money conference have no intention of transition. Their plan is to continue this destructive surge of profits. That is why we have to take direct action. We have no choice but to disrupt. This is only the beginning of the fight."

Greta Thunberg speaking outside the InterContinental London Park Lane. Credit: Henry Nicholls/AFP via Getty Images.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Nigel Harvey, 60, a recycling company chief executive from St Albans, said: “I refuse to look the other way as oil and gas companies continue the reckless expansion of fossil fuels. They know this will cause untold human suffering, as large parts of our planet become uninhabitable.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Imogen Stitch, a senior NHS psychological therapist, said: “The fossil fuel era is over and governments and corporations need to move to a rapid transition to clean energy and green jobs for future generations. But this is not happening.

“The current government has approved over 100 new licences and the Labour Party is failing to make proper pledges, which shows that they are not in it for the people but for profit and big oil.

“We will not stay quiet as the catastrophe brought to us by climate criminals around the world unfolds before us and continues to take lives and devastate communities.

“We will not stop until necessary measures are taken immediately to halt new oil, gas and coal production. We will continue to ramp up direct disruptive action targeting climate criminals and anyone that enables them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is a large Met Police presence on-site. A spokesperson told LondonWorld five people have been arrested, on suspicion of obstructing a highway, and have been taken into custody.