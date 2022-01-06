Hampers to lift up your loved ones this veganuary

Finding the ideal gift for vegans can often be a challenge- so Hampers.com have taken care of the burden. Hampers.com have created a new range of specialty vegan hampers ideal for any occasion - all with free UK delivery.

Vegan truffles and Prosecco - £35

These luxurious truffles are not only vegan, but also gluten and soya-free. This makes the hamper perfect for someone that needs to watch what they eat.

The Vegan Truffles and Prosecco Hamper (photo: Hampers)

Vegan Hot Chocolate hamper - £36

Send love and well wishes with the Vegan Hot Chocolate Hamper. With light biscuits, gourmet popcorn and marshmallows, this hamper has everything needed to enjoy a warm night in. All the delicious treats in the gift are free from animal products.

The Vegan Hot Chocolate Hamper

Red Wine & Dark Chocolate Gift Box - £36

Send a heart-warming gift to brighten someone's day. Lovers of red wine will be treated to this rich bottle of Spanish red. It's the ideal treat to accompany with a hearty meal.

The Red WIne & Dark Chocolate Gift Box

Vegan Hamper - £46

Stuck on finding the ideal gift for the food-loving vegan in your life? Well, you won't be for much longer with the Vegan Hamper. This hamper is filled with a tray of the finest plant-based treats. It contains vegan truffles through to gourmet popcorn, biscuits and more.

The Vegan Hamper

Malbec and Treats Hamper - £59

A bottle of Royal Road Malbec vegan wine is the star of the show. This consists of vegan truffles, biscuits and a variety of delicious treats.

The Malbec and Treats Hamper

Vegan Sharing Hamper with Prosecco - £65

This gift will be a joy to share in every occasion, with an exclusive bottle of vegan-friendly Prosecco and many sweet treats to choose from.

This includes Montezuma’s “Like No Udder” orange chocolate and vegan mayonnaise from the award-winning producer Rubies in the Rubble. This sharing hamper will be an excellent addition to any celebration.

The Vegan sharing Hamper with Prosecco

The Super Veg Cookery Hamper by Celia Brooks - £89

Surprise your favourite foodie with this incredible hamper. This gift is curated by chef, food writer and presenter, Celia Brooks. This delightful gift is hand-packed with care, and includes a link to Celia's recipe tips, to get their creative culinary juices flowing!