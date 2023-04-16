Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton is in talks to present It Takes Two. The Countryfile presenter, 39, made it to the Strictly final with dancing partner Gorka Marquez last year and is now being lined up to host the show’s spin-off series by BBC bosses.

It comes after It Takes Two’s current host Rylan Clark, 34, announced he was leaving the show - whole co-host Janette Manrara is expecting her first child in the summer with dance pro husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

A source told The Mirror that Helen would be the “perfect fit” for It Takes Two. They added: “Not only is Helen a very experienced and popular presenter, she captured Strictly fans last year with her warmth and charisma.

“She was also a hit with the team, from the top bosses to the make-up teams, production and the crew. The pro dancers all know her and as a former contestant, she knows what the celebrities are going through.”