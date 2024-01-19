Mum burst out laughing as she watched the funny moment unfold after clicking on her doorbell camera notification at work

A Milton Keynes mum was given a laugh after checking her Ring doorbell - to find a group of workmen winning a tug of war with a drain. Laura Staunton, 40, had a notification that there was movement outside her home in Milton Keynes, Bucks.

So she clicked on her the app - in time to see five high-vis men falling over as a rope gave way. Laura says the incident made her "burst out laughing" at work.

The logistics worker said: "I was busy at work so ignored the notifications at first but it wouldn't stop chiming so I took a look. I burst out laughing and showed my boss.

"I burst out laughing again later when I got home and saw the second guy nearly fall in the bush. All of them were laughing about it and no-one was hurt."

The mum-of-three added: "They had put the gravel back in place so without the doorbell footage I would have had no idea anyone had been there. I wish I had spoken to them through the Ring. They drove past later and still seemed to be laughing."