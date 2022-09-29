A family day out at the coast was playing out just like holidaymaker, Sarah Craven, expected it would but when her son shouted “crocodiles” it instantly became a day she would never forget.

Sarah and her family were enjoying the last remaining days of the British summer camping along the coast near Scarborough when the alarm was raised.

“We took the boys up for a walk on the cliff top when we saw some dolphins jumping in the background,” she explained.

“Suddenly, my son shouted ‘crocodiles!’. We all looked down and there in front of me were what I thought were two large crocodiles.

“We moved further along the cliff to get a closer look and I started to take pictures and videos.”

Sarah continued: “If a closer look is taken you can see the back legs swimming. I saw both front legs and back legs with long pointy tails swishing behind, the skin looked bumpy like crocodile or alligator skin.

“We then noticed a smaller one in between the large ones.”

Sarah shared the dramatic video on Facebook but it resulted in more questions than answers.

Dr Angela Julian, Co-ordinator at Amphibian and Reptile Groups UK, described the so-called sighting of crocodiles in the water as “extremely unlikely” however she was unable to definitively identify the creatures in the video.

“It is extremely unlikely that she has spotted actual living crocodiles in the North Sea - lovely as the idea sounds.

“Generally they are a tropical riverine or lake taxa and we definitely don’t have any native.”

Dr Julian even suggested the so-called crocodiles could have been plastic toys.

“Therefore the possibilities are either that they have been dumped in which case they will not survive for long, or they are plastic ones - which often happens.