Holly Willoughby has broken her silence days after the revelation made by long-term friend and co-host Phillip Schofield. On Friday evening (May 26). The former This Morning host admitted to having an affair with a younger man who worked at ITV.

Making the confession to the Daily Mail, he said: "I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family. I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife.

"I have therefore decided to step down from the British Soap Awards, my last public commitment, and am resigning from ITV with immediate effect expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me.

"I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it."

Willoughby took to Instagram, where she posted a story to her eight million followers. It read: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced I asked Phil whether this was true or not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

Schofield and Willoughby arguably became the UK’s most iconic presenting duo, fronting shows together including This Morning and Dancing on Ice, the show where their professional paths first crossed back in 2006.

ITV released a statement the day after the revelation came to light, saying: "We are deeply disappointed by the admissions of deceit made tonight by Phillip Schofield. The relationships we have with those we work with are based on trust.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this_morning_001.jpg