A murder investigation has been launched after four family members were found dead at a flat in Hounslow, London last week. According to the Met police , a post-mortem examination revealed the female victim, Monika Wlodarcyk’s cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries.

On Friday, the police found her body alongside her husband and two children after police forced entry when concerns were raised for their welfare. They were contacted by 11-year-old Maja’s school at 3.12pm on Friday (June 16) after she failed to attend school for four days and family members failed to respond to messages.

She was found dead alongside her brother Dawid, three, her father, Michal Wlodarczyk, 39 and Monika, 35. It is not yet known on which date they died. Meanwhile, Michal’s cause of death was sharp force injuries to his neck, while post-mortem examinations into the deaths of Maja and Dawid are due to be held on Wednesday (June 21).

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives continue to investigate the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and I will continue to provide further updates as soon as appropriate. We are also continuing to support family members at this unimaginably difficult time.

“The situation remains that we are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the incident. We are however retaining an open mind, and I would ask anyone who feels they have pertinent information to contact us as soon as possible. Officers remain at the location and forensic examination of the flat is ongoing.”

Tributes have poured in over the weekend to the family, while police confirmed they are not currently seeking anybody else in connection with the deaths. Inquests into their deaths will also open and adjourn today (June 20) at West London Coroner’s Court.

Those with information that may assist the investigation are asked to call 101, quoting reference 5135/16Jun.