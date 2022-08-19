News you can trust since 1891

House of the Dragon: start date, what it’s about and cast alongside Matt Smith & Emma D’Arcy

The show, which is set to premier on Sky Atlantic is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game of Thrones

By Daniel Mcneil
Friday, 19th August 2022, 4:34 pm

Season one of House of the Dragon is upon us and fans are eager to see how the Game of Thrones prequel will turn out.

The show is being released around three years since Game of Thrones wrapped up its stellar eight season run.

The show’s first season is set to run for 10 episodes, and is set 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen and the events of Game of Thrones, the adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire.

A large portion of Game of Thrones’ fans were left disappointed after the 2019 finale, so it’s hoped this show will remove the bad taste left after the last season of Game of Thrones that starred Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams and even featured Ed Sheeran.

Most Popular

    Here’s everything you need to know about the new show including how to watch and the star-studded cast list.

    When does it start?

    The first series is set to premiere on Sunday, 21 August on Sky Atlantic at 9pm or Sky Atlantic +1 at 10pm, with the show to be released weekly on the same channel and time until its finale on 23 October.

    What is House of the Dragon about?

    House of the Dragon is based on George R. R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood.

    The series specifically focuses on the House of Targaryen and explores the events that led to the "dance of the Dragons," a civil war and the family’s battle of succession.

    Who is in the cast of House of the Dragon?

    Matt Smith - Daemon Targaryen

    Olivia Cooke - Alicent Hightower

    Paddy Considine - King Viserys Targaryen

    Emma D’Arcy - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen

    Steve Toussaint - Lord Corlys Velaryon

    Eve Best -  Princess Rhaenys Velaryon

    Rhys Ifans - Otto Highwater

    Sonoya Mizuno - Mysaria

    Fabien Frankel - Ser Criston Cole

    Milly Alcock - Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Young)

    Emily Carey - Alicent Hightower (Young)

    Ryan Corr - Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong

    Jefferson Hall - Lord Jason Lannister

    David Horovitch - Grand Maester Mellos

    Graham McTavish - Ser Harrold Westerling

    Matthew Needham - Larys Strong

    Bill Paterson - Lord Lyman Beesbury

    Gavin Spokes - Lord Lyonel Strong

    Alexis Raben - Talya

    Anthony Flanagan - Ser Steffon Darklyn

    Kathryn Delaney - Wet Nurse

    Alana Ramsey - Lady Lynesse Hightower

    Nina Barker-Francis - Jayne

    Haqi Ali - Maester Kelvyn

    Bijan Daneshmand - High Priest

    Rosie Ede - Older Midwife

    Tom Gylnn-Carney - Aegon Targaryen

    Ewan Mitchell - Aemond Targaryen

    John Macmillan - Ser Laenor Velaryon

    Bethany Antonia - Baela Targaryen

    Michael Carter - Jaehaerys Targaryen

    Savannah Steyn - Lady Laena Velaryon

    Phia Saban - Halaena Targaryen

    Harry Collett - Jacaerys Velaryon

    David Hounslow - Lord Rickon Stark

    Wil Johnson - Ser Vaemond Velaryon

    Hannah Flynn - Dancer

    Frankie Wilson - Captain Randyll Barret

    Phoebe Campbell - Rhaena Targaryen

    Tony Woodhead - Ser Lymond Mallister

    Theo Nate - Ser Laenor Velaryon (Young)

    Afolabi Alli - Dragonkeeper Acolyte

    Maddie Evans - Dyana

    Anna-Marie Sullivan - Dancer

    Martin Portlock - Otto’s Servant

    James Berkery - Dancer

    Rui M Tomas - Targaryen retainer

    Robert McCrea - Kings Guard

    How to sign up to Sky

    Fans of the show can purchase a NOW TV monthly entertainment package for £9.99 a month, which gives you access to Sky Atlantic, Sky Crime, Sky Nature and a whole host of other channels.

    DISCLAIMER This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    PremierSky AtlanticSky