Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dad and son tried “London's hottest curry” - so spicy diners have “hallucinated and been rushed to hospital” - and survived by downing a pint of milk.

Callum Ryan, 23, went to Aladin in Brick Lane with his dad Darren Ryan, 55, to try the legendary dish. The pair ordered the phall - claimed by some to be the “hottest curry in London” - and said the waiter asked: “Are you sure?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports online say the £10.95 dish "is so intense there have been reports in the media of people crying, hallucinating and even being rushed to hospital after eating it".

The curry includes ghost peppers, ginger, chilli powder, pepper, garam masala and cumin - registering at 1.2 million on Scoville scale. Callum, a content creator, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, said: "I quite liked the taste. I would order it again but dad definitely wouldn't.

"When I asked for the phaal, the waiter asked if we were sure. I asked him out of 10 how hot it was and he said 11 - he said it was too hot for him."

Callum Ryan and his dad Darren Ryan trying 'London's hottest curry' at Aladin in Brick Lane.

After trying the curry on Monday (April 15), Darren raced out of the restaurant to grab a pint of milk. He said: "I’ve never felt so scared going to a restaurant. It almost felt like I was facing one of my biggest fears such as going skydiving. I did have second thoughts when the curry arrived. But I knew I had try it because Callum was definitely going to give it a go and because of that I felt I had no choice, so just went for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At first it was just like a normal curry, and I thought all that fuss and worrying was for nothing. But how wrong I was! After a few minutes like a tornado, it kicked in! I didn’t know what to do with myself."