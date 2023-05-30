Big Brother is returning to TV screens once again this year after a five year hiatus - and producers are looking for ‘funny’ and ‘entertaining’ participants to star in the show. The iconic reality show will be aired on ITV2 for the first time after being axed in 2018 after 18 years on Channel 4.

It is thought The Big Brother house will reopen its doors later this year with a new series aimed at younger viewers. The basic show format will remain the same with housemates living together for up to six weeks - while being overlooked by Big Brother’s watchful eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the famous house will feature a "contemporary new look" and a batch of contestants from "all walks of life", according to ITV. Although a start date has not been revealed, ITV’s casting team are now looking for participants to take part.

A casting call shared on social media reads: “Big Brother is back. We’re looking for the nation’s most interesting, funny and entertaining characters from all walks of life. Think you’ve got what is takes to be a housemate?

Most Popular

“If you want an amazing experience and a chance of winning an incredible amount of money apply here.”

ITV2 has announced AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the series. The broadcaster has yet to reveal an official start date, but ITV boss Kevin Lygo said it will begin "probably September, October time".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Big Brother is returning for its twentieth series to its new home of ITV.

How to apply for Big Brother 2023

Anyone looking to apply should visit the Big Brother website. Applicants will then be asked to fill out an application form initially.

Applicants must be aged 18 or over. Applications close on July 14.

Advertisement