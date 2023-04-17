ITV has confirmed when Philip Schofield is expected to return to This Morning after a number of weeks absence. He has not been presenting with co-host Holly Willoughby since last month (March).

The TV host has been away since Monday (March, 27) and now ITV execs have confirmed that he will return to the show on April 17. It was reported that producers for the show suggested he take more time off, while his brother appeared in court.

Timothy Schofield, 54, was charged with 11 sexual offences involving a child between 2016 and October 2019 at Exeter Crown Court on April 3. Following the verdicts, Schofield labelled his brother’s crimes “despicable”, saying: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother. My overwhelming concern is and has always been for the wellbeing of the victim and his family. These are despicable crimes, and I welcome the guilty verdicts.”

While, Philip Schofield will make his return it will be without his usual counterpart, Holly Willoughby who will be out of action for the rest of the week due to illness. Holly shared the news with fans on Instagram saying: “Hi, just to let you know, I may be away for the rest of the week as I have shingles. I’ll be back as soon as I’m better. Huge love, Holly.”

According to the NHS , shingles is an infection that produces a rash on the body and is caused by the chickenpox virus. It commonly affects the chest or abdomen, but a rash can appear anywhere on the body including the face, eyes, and genitals.

Holly and Phillip have traditionally taken time away from their hosting duties during school holidays including Easter, Christmas and the summer break. Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, who present the show on Fridays took over presenting duties as Phil and Holly over their scheduled Easter break.

Fan favourite Alison Hammond also stepped in to co-host the show with Holly, After the credits for the show rolled, loud music was playing in the studio as Holly began: "Phillip is having the week off, so all the adults have left the building!"

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning (Photo: ITV)