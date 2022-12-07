Irish actor Jamie Dornan is in the running to replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond , according to bookies William Hill . The Fifty Shades of Grey star has been rumoured to be in with a strong chance since Craig announced he wouldn’t be returning to the franchise after the most recent instalment, No Time To Die .

Dornan, who recently starred in the Oscar -winning film Belfast, is currently placed at 33-1 to land the role on William Hill and has admitted that he isn’t surprised his name has been thrown into the ring. He said that actors who have had a busy year usually get “thrown into the mix”, although he believes the next 007 will be “someone who people perhaps haven’t heard of before”.

The current front-runner to be the seventh James Bond is Avengers and Kickass actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who saw his odds slash recently to 6-4 after an inside source revealed that he smashed a recent audition for the role. Other names in the running to take on the iconic role include Man of Steel’s Henry Cavill (5-2), Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden (9-1), and the legendary Tom Hardy, priced at 11-2.

Recently producers of the Bond movies have revealed that they are looking for an actor in his 30s. As Dornan turned 40 this year, could producers make an exception for him?

Jamie Dornan attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill , said: “I think Jamie Dornan would be a great choice, however, you have to take his age into consideration since those making the decisions have already decided against 40 plus. He proved himself more than just the romantic lead after his portrayal of a serial killer in The Fall, so maybe the producers will overlook that factor.”

Who will play the next James Bond? The full odds market so far