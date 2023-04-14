The Late Late Show with James Corden has responded to claims One Direction will reunite for a special appearance on the talk show for the host’s final episode. Corden’s time as host of the CBS talk show will come to an end on April 27 after eight years.

Ahead of the presenter’s final show, rumours of featured guests set to appear to wave goodbye to the host have been emerging online. At the time of writing, celebrities including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Bryan Cranston, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone have been confirmed to join Corden’s show in its final weeks.

However, eager One Direction fans noticed gaps in the group members’ tour schedules, leading rumours of the band making a surprise appearance on Corden’s final episode to circulate online. Corden, who is known for expressing his love for the chart-topping boyband, has previously hosted One Direction on his talk show three times, with their first appearance in 2015 as part of the Emmy-winning “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

The Late Late Show has announced One Direction will not be reuniting for James Corden’s final show

As the rumours began to reach new heights, the Late Late Show stepped in to debunk the whispers. On Thursday (April 13), the show tweeted: “Nobody loves the boys more than us … but this story just isn’t true.

“What is true is we’ve got an absolutely brilliant two-hour finale planned to celebrate eight years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th.”

The announcement has left One Direction fans devastated online as they took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One fan quote tweeted the Late Late Show’s announcement, stating they were “heartbroken” by the news.

A second fan said: “I feel used.”

A third said: “My toxic trait is believing they’ll still be on the show.”

