Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to anyone heading abroad this summer. Jet2 has reminded customers to ensure they have the “essential documents” ahead of travelling.

The flight and holiday provider regularly takes to social media to communicate with holidaymakers and issue travel and flight updates. Last week, the latest alert advised people to ensure they are protected before and during their trips.

A tweet from Jet2’s official account said: "Travel insurance may not be exciting, but it is essential!

"Buy our 5* Defaqto travel insurance directly from our website, app or contact centre now and you could WIN back the cost of your holiday!* That’s more exciting, right?! *Ts & Cs apply".

Martin Lewis also issued a warning to holidaymakers over travel insurance last month, urging all travellers to get their insurance "as soon as you book". The MoneySavingExpert founder said: "If you’ve booked a holiday abroad, and don’t have travel insurance, do it now, today, do not delay. I admit I say this with a hint of desperation."

He added: "Every summer, my heart sinks after someone asks me a question who’d had ‘getting travel insurance’ on their to-do list, but didn’t prioritise it. Usually they’ve had a serious diagnosis (too often cancer), injury, redundancy or bereavement, can’t go on holiday, and are shocked the airline or hotel won’t let them cancel.

"So let me be blunt. Unless you booked with free cancellation, being ill doesn’t give you rights. It’s like arguing you can return a tennis racket as faulty because you have a broken arm."

Martin explained: "That’s why you need to get travel insurance ASAB (As Soon As You Book). It’s not just there to cover you in case things go wrong while you’re on holiday. Half the value is protection BEFORE travelling, in case something happens to stop you from going."

How to find cheap travel insurance deals