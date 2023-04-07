Music lovers across the UK will be delighted to hear Ken Bruce’s iconic PopMaster quiz will be turned into a TV show by Channel 4. PopMaster began in 1998 during Ken’s morning show on Radio 2 and has seen a range of celebrities and ordinary folk take part.

The format of the quiz show sees two contestants asked a series of 10 questions based on popular music from the 1950s to the present day. Each question is worth three points other than the third, sixth and ninth bonus questions, which are worth six points and based on a topic chosen by the player.

After the players successfully navigate 10 questions, the winning contestant goes on to face ‘Three-in-Ten’, where they have ten seconds to name three UK Singles Chart hits for one particular artist or group.

Ken Bruce said: "After all these years we are finally bring PopMaster to the telly where we’ll be challenging music lovers from around the country to not only recall a range of facts and stats about chart toppers and beyond over the decades, but to do so under the glare of studio lights and with the added pressure of television cameras.

“I can’t wait to get started - and find out whether I might have a face for TV after all!"

The 72-year-old radio jockey and presenter decided to part ways with BBC Radio 2 last month after a long stint at the station. Bruce has subsequently moved to Greatest Hits Radio, taking his beloved PopMaster with him.

“There were times when I felt I wasn’t really noticed by either the BBC itself or some listeners,” said Bruce. “So I thought, ‘I’m going to make these people appreciate me," he told Radio Times.

“I thought that, after 45 years, I could be trusted to do the right thing for the next few weeks. But obviously, it’s up to them. It’s their choice.”