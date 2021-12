The Most Instagram Worthy Christmas Markets in Europe

Android users warned about scam that can steal money if you answer your phone

News you can trust since 1891

Men’s gifts for Christmas: great presents for Dads or husbands, including clothing, food, drink, music, gaming

Aldi releases two festive gin liqueurs for Christmas, including a Spiced Biscuit flavour - how to buy

Best men’s waterproof hiking jacket UK 2021: beat the rain with these jackets from Rab, Columbia, Berghaus

Best JD Sports Cyber Monday deals 2021: up to 50% off, with deals on trainers, Gazelles, menswear, womenswear