A TikTok video has gone viral after it claimed customers can ask KFC for a Bucket refill if it’s finished within one hour after purchase. The TikTok video , which has raked in over 19.2 million views and counting, claimed KFC gives free refills on chicken buckets if you finish the first order within 60 minutes without leaving the restaurant.

The video shows creator @itsallenferrell, enjoying a bucket of KFC chicken while seated at the restaurant. After completing the first bucket, he returns for a refill, and the staff behind the counter refills his bucket with eight-piece chicken free of charge.

According to the so-called ‘policy’, if a customer leaves the restaurant after completing a purchase, they cannot return for a refill. The content creator claims: "The refill must be requested after waiting in the regular line at the restaurant’s counter. You must show your receipt in order to request the refill. Once the customer has left the restaurant, the refill is no longer valid."

The user has since clarified that he is based in the US and used the alleged offer in one of the local KFC stores in his region. However, a quick check on both KFC official websites - the US and the UK - shows no such policy and it could be a case of ‘too good to be true’.

The video, however, has sparked curiosity among TikTok users, with many questioning if such a policy exists in their area. One said: “This is illegal. They can’t take that container back into the kitchen. One comment said: “Ain’t no way it is the same here in Malaysia.”

Another said: “I worked at KFC for a while here in the UK, my manager threatened to call the cops because I gave two 20p dips to a customer. No way they do this here.” So does the policy exist, if so, does it apply to KFC outlets in the UK?

Does KFC free chicken bucket refill exist in the UK?