Line of Duty, It’s A Sin and Des shortlisted for National Television Awards - the nominations in full
The National Television Awards will see all three stars of Line Of Duty vie for the drama performance prize.
Adrian Dunbar (Ted Hastings), Martin Compston (Steve Arnott) and Vicky McClure (Kate Fleming) are all in the running, alongside Olly Alexander for Aids series It’s A Sin and David Tennant for Des, a drama about serial killer Dennis Nilsen.
Des and It’s A Sin are also nominated for the best new drama prize, alongside period romp Bridgerton and the hit adaptation of the book Normal People.
Michaela Coel’s powerful series I May Destroy You, which recently won two Baftas and did feature on the longlist, was not shortlisted.
Who else is nominated for the National Television Awards 2021?
Here are the nominations in full:
Drama performance
- Olly Alexander - Ritchie Tozer, It’s A Sin
- Martin Compston - Steve Arnott, Line of Duty
- Adrian Dunbar - Ted Hastings, Line of Duty
- Vicky McClure - Kate Fleming, Line of Duty
- David Tennant - Dennis Nilsen, Des
New drama
- Bridgerton
- Des
- It’s A Sin
- Normal People
Returning drama
- Call the Midwife
- Line of Duty
- The Crown
- Unforgotten
Serial drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Serial drama performance
- Sally Carman - Abi Franklin, Coronation Street
- Danny Dyer - Mick Carter, EastEnders
- Mollie Gallagher - Nina Lucas, Coronation Street
- Billy Price - Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks
Newcomer
- Rose Ayling-Ellis - Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
- Rhiannon Clements - Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks
- Olivia D’Lima - Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty
- Emile John - Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale
- Jude Riordan - Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street
TV presenter
- Ant and Dec
- Alison Hammond
- Piers Morgan
- Bradley Walsh
- Holly Willoughby
Bruce Forsyth entertainment award
- Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
- I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- Taskmaster
- The Graham Norton Show
Talent show
- Britain’s Got Talent
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Masked Singer
Challenge show
- Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
- Love Island
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Quiz game show
- Beat the Chasers
- Celebrity Catchphrase
- In For A Penny
- Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Authored documentary
- Kate Garraway: Finding Derek
- Katie Price: Harvey and Me
- Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children
- Rob Burrow: My Year With MND
- Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency
Factual
- Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death
- Gogglebox
- Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip
- Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
Comedy
- After Life
- Friday Night Dinner
- Sex Education
- The Vicar of Dibley
The awards see Piers Morgan shortlisted for an award, months after he left Good Morning Britain.
The presenter left the ITV show in March following incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.
The 56-year-old has continued to host interview show Piers Morgan’s Life Stories for the channel, recently sitting down with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and actress Dame Joan Collins.
He will compete against Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond for the TV presenter prize at the NTAs.
The National Television Awards will take place in London on September 9.
A version of this story originally appeared on our sister title, NationalWorld.