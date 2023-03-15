If you’re looking to treat a special lady in your life this Mother’s Day look no further than hosting your very own afternoon tea at home. Just about every major supermarket has released afternoon tea deals ahead of the day - so if you want to treat your mum but you’re strapped for cash, you’re in luck.

Whether you’re a sucker for a scone with jam and cream, or it’s the finger sandwiches that you can’t get enough of, retailers across the country have all launched affordable deals this Mother’s Day. We have rounded up the best Mother’s Day afternoon tea deals so you can treat your mum this weekend.

Mother’s Day afternoon tea deals

Mums shouldn’t need a reason to be spoiled, but with Aldi offering an afternoon tea for four costing just £2.46 per person this Mother’s Day, there’s no better way to celebrate than with these delicious treats. Shoppers can create classic sandwiches, perfectly paired with delicate cake slices, topped off with a healthy serving of clotted cream and scones – all without breaking the bank as prices start from just 39p.

Afternoon tea ingredients

Specially Selected All Butter Scones 260g/4 Pack – £1.29

Everyday Essentials Strawberry Jam 454g – £0.39

Specially Selected Traditional Cornish Clotted Cream 200g – £1.79

Holly Lane Angel Slices 165g/6 Pack – £1.05

Holly Lane Cherry Bakewell Slices 6 Pack – £1.05

Everyday Essentials Medium Sliced White Bread 800g – £0.39

Emporium British Mature Cheddar Slices 250g/10 Pack – £1.99

Ashfields British Honey Ham 115g – £0.79

Specially Selected English Breakfast Fine Tea 50 Pack – £1.09

Total – £9.83 (£2.46 per person)

Aldi’s afternoon tea deal for Mother’s Day

Morrisons has cut the price of its popular afternoon tea for two to just £10 in its cafés ahead of Mother’s Day. Customers will receive a selection of sandwiches, cakes, fruit scones – complete with jam and clotted cream, and a pot of Yorkshire Tea for mums to enjoy as a tasty treat at an affordable price.

The afternoon tea is presented on a three-tier stand just as it is in hotels and upmarket restaurants to give customers a touch of luxury and make the momentous day extra special. For those that want to dine from the comfort of their own home, the afternoon tea can also be ordered for collection from the store at a date and time that is convenient for them.

M&S Café has launched a brand new afternoon tea offer in time for Mother’s Day. Using M&S quality ingredients, the brand-new menu kicks off with a luxury sandwich selection, all-butter scone, Cornish clotted cream, fresh strawberries, a mini chocolate cupcake topped with buttercream, French macaron, cinnamon Palmier biscuit and Luxury Fairtrade tea – all for £12.50 per person, or £25 for two.

M&S café afternoon tea deal

Tesco has a range of savoury snacks and sweet treats to create the ideal Mother’s Day afternoon tea. Fancy a traditional scone with a savoury twist? The added flavour that comes from the extra mature Cheddar in the Tesco Finest 4 All Butter & Cheddar Scones (£1.75) will not go unnoticed.