Singer / songwriter George Alan O’Dowd, better known as Boy George, has listed his sprawling mansion on Rightmove.

The Karma Chameleon singer has lived in the Grade II listed property for over 40 years, but is clearly looking for a fresh move.

The singer purchased the property in the mid-1980s after rising to fame with his band Culture Club’s single Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?

The property comes with extensive history, and was first built in 1868 for Edward Gotto, who further developed the property, adding wings on either side of the house.

One of the UK’s most recognisable stars, Sam Smith purchased the house next door, with the Stay With Me singer reportedly selling it to Boy George, who took on an ambitious extension.

The project didn’t come without its fair share of drama, however, with the singer embroiled in a battle with Camden Council.

It has proved a sanctuary for some of London’s most notorious stars. It was previously owned by Marty Feldman, who hailed from Canning Town.

How much is the house listed for?

After many upgrades and a massive renovation in recent years, the house is being listed for a whopping £17 million.

What are some of the features of the house?

The house covers over 5,000 square feet and comes equipped with six bedrooms - five coming with their own dressing room.

One of the rooms also boasts a giant skylight for a ceiling, providing stargazing opportunities for any prospective buyer.

The home also comes with a meditation room, allowing potential new owners the chance to unwind from the hustle and bustle of the city.

It’s also all set for having friends and family over, as it also comes with a cinema and roof terrace, perfect for those summer nights.

The house was adapted to let in more ‘natural light’ adding a kitchen that leads directly onto the garden.

Where is the house located?