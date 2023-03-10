Love Island 2023: Winner odds as ITV series finale looms

With just a few days to go until the Winter Love Island 2023 finale, bookies have revealed which couple is the favourite to win the ITV series. Filmed in South Africa and hosted by Maya Jama, the winter edition of the popular reality dating show kicked off on ITV2 in January and is set to conclude next week..

Over the past few weeks, viewers have watched multiple recouplings, shock dumpings, sneaky kisses, dramatic betrayals – and of course the explosive fallout from Casa Amor. Currently, only five couples are left in the villa of love including Kai and Sanam,Will and Jessie, Tom and Samie, Ron and Lana, and Shaq and Tanya.

The winning couple of Love Island earn a share of £50,000, but this wasn’t always the case. Before 2022 there was a potential twist, with one of the winning islanders being asked whether they would share the money with their beau or keep it for themselves.

The most recent Love Island finale aired in August 2022 and drew a TV audience of 3.4 million as Ekin-Su and Davide were crowned as the series 8 winners. In the previous winter series which aired back in 2020, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp won the £50,000 prize money.

But which couple could be crowned the winners of Winter Love Island 2023? Here’s everything you need to know.

Which couple could win Love Island 2023?

The Online Betting Guide (OLBG) have released updated odds for the favourite couple to win the show. According to the odds, the top spot is tied between Jessie and Will and Samie and Tom, each with a 40% chance of taking home the £50k.

Love Island winning couple odds

Tom and Samie could be crowned the winners of Love Island 2023, according to current betting odds

Samie Elishi and Tom Clare - 6/4

Jessie Wynter and Will Young - 6/4

Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan - 4/1

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall - 5/1

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad - 100/1

When is the Love Island 2023 final?