A Love Islander has reportedly fallen ill just hours after stepping into the villa which caused filming to be stopped. It is believed that Catherine Agbaje was seen by paramedics after having a “funny turn” while the cameras were on.

Sources say the estate agent fell ill on Saturday (June 4) when filming began. It is thought that host Maya Jama paused filming as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source told The Sun: “Catherine started to feel ill during filming and she was seen by the villa’s medical team.

“Her welfare was the priority and filming with the other islanders and Maya was stopped until she was feeling better.

Most Popular

“It seemed the heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after.

“Either that or the shock of being paired with Andre Furtado was a little too much to handle.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A second source praised the speed of the Love Island team’s reaction to the incident, adding: “Catherine was seen instantly by one of the 24 hour medics which resulted in a short pause in filming, once the medic was happy with her temperature she was fine to continue with the rest of filming.”

This year Love Island was shaken up as the public voted for the couples they wanted to see ahead of the series starting. However, host Maya, 28, revealed on opening night that the first bombshell of the series would be entering the villa to shake up the new couples.

The girls were offered a way out of their couple if they didn’t feel a romantic connection, and were asked to step forward if they wanted to re-couple.