Lucky Luton local turns £1 bet into £46,000 jackpot

A 40-year-old Amazon worker has kicked off his summer in style after winning a whopping £46,000 jackpot at his local casino in Luton

The mysterious player, who wishes to remain anonymous, was visiting Grosvenor Casino Luton in Park Street West earlier this month where he found himself head-to-head in a nail-biting game of Blackjack. Each player has the chance to add a side bet to each Blackjack game, offering them the chance to win an Ace King progressive jackpot which is rolled over until someone wins. To win from a £1 side bet, both player and dealer must draw a Blackjack match by both holding the Ace and King of the same suit.

The Amazon worker, who is also regular at the casino, triumphed against the dealer and saw his fortune get a prime upgrade after he scooped up the £46,000 progressive jackpot. The fortunate player is over the moon after turning the £1 bet into a large five-figure sum and is deciding how to spend his fortune.

Sharon Flowers, General Manager at Grosvenor Casino Luton, said: “A massive congratulations to our lucky winner from everyone here at the casino. It was amazing to witness him turn a £1 bet into £46,000. As a regular at the casino, we’re really pleased for him to take home the jackpot and cannot wait to see what he does with his winnings.”

