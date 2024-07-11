Luton bus operator chooses winners for Bus Driver of the Year competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Luton bus operator has chosen its two representatives for the national Bus Driver of the Year competition, after an exciting day of regional heats.

Contestants were put through their paces with a grueling series of tests including a theory examination, on-road driving assessment with a full jug of water on the dashboard, slalom between cones, test of parking accuracy and a challenge to reverse into four bays.

The contestants came from across Stagecoach East - they were Adedayo Binuyo, Allison Clarke, Keith Johnson, Kuda Madondo, Niall James and Wojceich Wroblewski.

At the end of the day, Kuda and Allison came in first and second, and will now move forward to the national final in Blackpool; Niall and Keith will be reserves.

Kuda Madondo, Allison Clarke, Niall James and Keith Johnson

Ian de Chastelain, Head of Training at Stagecoach East, who oversaw the day, said: “I am so proud of everyone who took part in the event today. It really is a sign of the high driving standards that we promote and that all of the finalists were able to acquit themselves so well.

“It is hard to explain the pressure that you are under when you are trying to puzzle out and perform difficult driving maneuvers under the glare of the judges, but, at Stagecoach East, the safety of our customers and of other road users is our number one priority, and this shows not only in the high quality of our six finalists but in the overall quality of our drivers.

“I would particularly like to offer a vote of thanks to the Training Team - Magda, Patrick, Jason, Chris, Tony Simon, Paul and Niki – who did so much to organise and run today’s activities.

“Our regional heats were all about choosing our representatives for the national Bus Driver of the Year Competition. So, well done to Kuda and Allison, I know that you will represent Stagecoach East with pride and distinction!"