Luton locals turn to the certain numbers for luck - with 7 being most popular

Researchers who polled 2,565 adults – including those living in Luton – found 23 per cent of locals consider seven to be the digit which brings them fortune.

Three is the next most favoured number, followed by four, 13 – unlucky for some – and eight.

Advertisement

Carried out on behalf of 888 casino online the research found 51 per cent of those living locally have a lucky digit.

Rather than any specific reason, 40 per cent chose their number simply because they felt a connection to it.

Most Popular

While 26 per cent picked their digit because it relates to their birthdate or month.

It also emerged 84 per cent of Luton locals with a lucky number believe the numerical figure has brought them in good fortune.

Advertisement

The most popular situation for using their lucky numbers is picking lottery numbers (49 per cent).

This is followed by when choosing a password (35 per cent) and when betting on roulette wheels (26 per cent).

Advertisement

The study carried out through OnePoll also found 20 per cent have a number they associate with bad luck.

And the digits they consider most unlucky in equal first place are 13 and three.

Advertisement

Luton's lucky numbers

7 3 4 13 8 12 6 2 9 10 11 18 24 27 1 16 19 22 25 30

Advertisement