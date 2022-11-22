McDonald’s announces surprise new breakfast item just in time for launch of the Festive Menu 2022 in stores
McDonald’s has announced a last minute item before the fast food giant’s Festive Menu launches in stores later this month
McDonald’s UK is adding a new item to its Festive Menu 2022 - and it’s set to be a hit with fans of the most important meal of the day. The Mighty McMuffin will appear on the fast food giant’s breakfast menu later this month, taking up a spot on the list of this year’s Christmas offerings alongside the McCrispy, the Big Tasty, Festive Pie, Cheese Melt Dippers and Celebrations McFlurry.
The new breakfast treat features a tasty McMuffin filled with sausage, egg, bacon, cheese, and ketchup or brown sauce. You can pick one up on its own for £3.99 on its own or £5.59 as a meal with a hash brown or new potato waffles, which were announced as part of a huge menu shake-up in October.
McDonald’s has also announced the launch of its annual Reindeer Ready Christmas card tour, where friends and families can capture and take away a festive photo to send to loved ones, and free McDonald’s festive food on offer at every stop. The tour will be stopping at the following towns and cities:
- Colchester, Tollgate Centre, Stanway, Colchester - Wednesday, 23rd November
- Swindon, Orbital Shopping Park, Thamesdown Dr, Swindon SN25 4AN, 2-6pm - Thursday, November 24
- Derby, Meteor Retail Park, Mansfield Rd, Derby DE21 4SY, 3-7pm - Friday, November 25
- Llandudno, Mostyn Champneys Retail Park, Llandudno LL30 1RY, 2-6pm - Saturday, November 26
- Doncaster, Wheatley Centre Shopping Park, Wheatley Hall Rd, Doncaster DN2 4PE, 12:30-4:30pm - Sunday, November 27
McDonald’s Festive Menu 2022 items and prices
- Mighty McMuffin: £3.99 on its own or £5.59 as a meal
- Big Tasty: £5.29 on it own or £6.89 as a meal
- Big Tasty with Bacon: £5.89 on its own or £7.49 as a meal
- McCrispy: £4.99 or £6.49 as part of a meal
- Cheese melt dippers: £2.29 for a bag of four or £5.99 for a share box
- Celebrations McFlurry: £1.79
- Festive Pie: £1.29
When does the McDonald’s Festive Menu launch in stores?
The McDonald’s Festive Menu will launch in stores and on the McDonald’s app across the UK on Wednesday, November 23. For more information visit the McDonald’s UK website.